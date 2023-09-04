TN forest chief likely to face action for harassment

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The appellate authority in the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change has recommended action against Subrat Mohapatra, Tamil Nadu’s principal chief conservator of forests and head of forest force, under the Protection of Women from Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act.

In the recent order, Mohapatra was found guilty of creating a hostile environment for a women colleague, which the authority said may amount to sexual harassment under Section 3(2) of the Act. “Therefore, the ministry may take relevant and necessary action as per the POSH Act and applicable service rules,” the order, accessed by TNIE, reads.

‘Officer created a hostile environment for woman’

Mohapatra was accused of harassing the woman when he was posted at a regional office of the ministry outside TN in 2020. He allegedly insulted and humiliated the woman in the office and the residential complex. He was accused of demeaning and intruding into her privacy. Mohapatra’s wife allegedly abused and shouted at the woman at his behest, according to the complainant’s letter dated September 8, 2020.

As per Section 3(2) of the POSH Act, interference with the complainant’s work or creating an intimidating work environment, humiliating treatment likely to affect her health or safety amounts to sexual harassment, while Section 2(n) deals with offences such as physical contact and advances. Based on a complaint, the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) took up the matter and passed its order in favour of Mohapatra.

“....no case can be made out for sexual harassment as it is more of an administrative misunderstanding. The ICC arrives at the conclusion that the allegations levelled by the complainant against Mohapatra have not been proved,” the order said.

Challenging this order, she appealed before the ministry’s appellate authority who noted that the ICC’s order is indisputable. “However, he failed to uphold the dignity and character of the woman.”

Based on correspondence connected to the case, the statement of a witness and his previous and present service record, “he is reprimanded for his unwarranted behaviour towards the woman.

He may/is recommended to go through the SC’s handbook on stereotypes of women.” The authority held Mohapatra had created a hostile atmosphere for the complainant and this may amount to sexual harassment under Section 3 (2) of the Act. When contacted by TNIE, Mohapatra and the complainant refused to comment. Sources from the state government confirmed that it has received the order and is reviewing it.

