Two DMK members suspended over ‘Inbanidhi Pasarai’ posters in Pudukai

Placing on suspension the two members, Duraimurugan in a statement said they violated party discipline and defamed the DMK.

Wall posters across the town on Saturday mentioning the formation of a ‘pasarai’ (club) after Udhayanidhi  Stalin’s son | Express

PUDUKKOTTAI:  Two DMK district members, accused of putting up wall posters across the town on Saturday mentioning the formation of a ‘pasarai’ (club) after Udhayanidhi  Stalin’s son, have been suspended, announced party general secretary Duraimurugan.

The poster on ‘Inbanidhi Pasarai’ read that the club would provide welfare assistance to the public on September 24. KS Manimaran, who was north district assistant secretary of the DMK’s art and literary wing, and MK Thirumurugan, who was district assistant secretary of the party’s fishermen wing, in the poster addressed themselves as the state general secretary and the president of ‘Inbanidhi Pasarai’ respectively and projected Inbanithi as the 'future'.

