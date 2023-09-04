Udhayanidhi got meaning of Sanatana Dharma wrong, says K Krishnasamy

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Condemning DMK minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s remarks on ‘Sanatana Dharma’, Puthiya Tamilagam president K Krishnasamy on Sunday asked the state government to stop caste atrocities first.

“The government should acquire properties, especially lands owned by TN mutts, and distribute it to those devoid of it. This alone can bring true social justice. In general, mutts have kept goons for maintaining properties,” he said, adding that DMK and Udhayanidhi have misunderstood the meaning of Sanatana Dharma.

Krishnasamy said, “He should step down as minister and take SC people inside Draupadi temple in Villupuram. The HR and CE department has to take steps for SC people to enter Vanamamalai temple near Nanguneri.”

Supporting the ‘one nation one election’ proposal, he said the Union government must consider conducting elections to Lok Sabha, Assembly and local bodies together. He expressed his dissatisfaction with the simple-majority-based election and sought a proportional electoral method to be followed. The five-year tenure for elected representatives must be reduced to four years, he added.

