We will face LS elections alone as people want change: NTK Chief Seeman

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) leader Seeman said his party will face the 2024 parliamentary election alone as “people have high faith in the party and they are looking for a change”.



Replying to BJP Tamil Nadu unit president K Annamalai's statement that the saffron party will take 30% votes more than NTK in the parliamentary election, Seeman said if BJP registers 37 vote percentage overall (since NTK vote per cent is 7), there is no need for BJP to make an alliance in the upcoming election.

“I will support DMK by not contesting in the upcoming parliamentary elections if it takes steps to release Muslim prisoners,” he said. He said DMK, Congress, AIADMK and BJP all are NTK’s opponents as they have the same policies such as inviting foreign direct investment and privatisation etc.

The NTK leader termed the ‘one nation one election’ policy of the Union government as foolishness. Seeman has strongly criticised ISRO’s recent achievement of landing in the south pole of the moon saying it’s a waste of money when there is no solution to stop people who are engaged in manual scavenging.



