Home States Tamil Nadu

We will face LS elections alone as people want change: NTK Chief Seeman

The NTK leader termed the ‘one nation one election’ policy of the Union government as foolishness. 

Published: 04th September 2023 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2023 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

Naam Tamilar Katchi leader Seeman. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) party chief coordinator Seeman. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) leader Seeman said his party will face the 2024 parliamentary election alone as “people have high faith in the party and they are looking for a change”.

 
Replying to BJP Tamil Nadu unit president K Annamalai's statement that the saffron party will take 30% votes more than NTK in the parliamentary election, Seeman said if BJP registers 37 vote percentage overall (since NTK vote per cent is 7), there is no need for BJP to make an alliance in the upcoming election. 

“I will support DMK by not contesting in the upcoming parliamentary elections if it takes steps to release Muslim prisoners,” he said. He said DMK, Congress, AIADMK and BJP all are NTK’s opponents as they have the same policies such as inviting foreign direct investment and privatisation etc. 

The NTK leader termed the ‘one nation one election’ policy of the Union government as foolishness. Seeman has strongly criticised ISRO’s recent achievement of landing in the south pole of the moon saying it’s a waste of money when there is no solution to stop people who are engaged in manual scavenging.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naam Tamilar Katchi Seeman K Annamalai BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp