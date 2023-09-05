Home States Tamil Nadu

10% medical seats now for government students in Puducherry

The approval is timely as it came a day before counselling for MBBS and other NEET-based courses commenced on September 5.

Published: 05th September 2023

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Decks have been cleared for reserving 10% of medical seats for government school students after the Centre granted approval for the same, on Monday.

In a statement, Lt Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan said the Ministry of Home Affairs has granted approval to provide 10% reservation after the file seeking the same was sent to the union ministry following a cabinet decision.

Tamilisai, who had been persuading the Centre to grant approval, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, and other central government officials.
Incidentally, the previous Congress government led by V Narayanasamy had also pursued the 10% reservation, but the BJP-led Centre had not granted approval at the time.

