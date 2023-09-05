1.9 lakh farmers hit by monsoon failure get aid

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday commenced the distribution of Rs 181.4 crore relief assistance to 1,87,275 farmers who were affected by deficit rainfall during the northeast monsoon last year. Standing crops in 3.52 lakh areas in six districts, Pudukottai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, and Thoothukudi were affected more than 33%.

The assistance will be credited to the bank accounts of the farmers directly. At the state secretariat, three farmers received orders for assistance from the chief minister in person.

Meanwhile, Stalin also commenced the distribution of power-tillers to 3,907 farmers at a cost of Rs 35 crore and 293 power weeders. Two farmers received the orders for this equipment from the chief minister in person. In all, power-tillers will be given to 2,504 villages at a cost of Rs 43 crore.

Rs 100-cr gold deposit bond

Stalin also handed over a gold deposit bond worth Rs 99.77 crore from the State Bank of India to HR and CE officials from Thiruchendur Murugan Temple in the presence of minister PK Sekarbabu and senior officials of the department. Gold biscuits weighing 168.68 kg made out of the offerings have been deposited with the bank’s Mumbai branch. Through this, the temple will get Rs 2.25 crore as interest per annum and this will be used for temple works.

