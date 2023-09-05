BJP promised to transform India, but we got only name change: CM MK Stalin 

By PTI

CHENNAI: DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday alleged that the BJP wants to change 'India' into 'Bharat', and said the saffron party was rattled by the term 'INDIA', the name of the opposition bloc.

Stalin's response came hours after his party's ally, the Congress, claimed that a G20 dinner invite referred to the President as "President of Bharat" sparking off speculations about a possible attempt to change the name of the country from 'India' to 'Bharat'.

"After non-BJP forces united to dethrone the fascist BJP regime and aptly named their alliance #INDIA, now the BJP wants to change 'India' for 'Bharat.

'BJP promised to TRANSFORM India, but all we got is a name change after 9 years!," he said in a post on micro-blogging site X.

"Seems like the BJP is rattled by a single term called 'India' because they recognise the strength of unity within the opposition. During the elections, 'India' will chase BJP out of power! #IndiaStaysIndia," he said.

Meanwhile, Stalin's sister and DMK Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi shared an image of the purported invite on her X handle.

"In a rather unprecedented move, an official invite from the President of India reads 'President of Bharat' instead of India.

Makes us wonder what could be the possible politics or intention behind this action," she said.

"Then we also read that the change has come after the RSS chief has spoken about it. Should we take this as a clear sign that the RSS is running the country, and not BJP?," she added.

