Chief secretary excused from appearing in HC after circular on timely implementation of courts orders

MADURAI: Appreciating Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena for his recent circular instructing all government officers to implement court orders on time, the Madurai bench of the Madras HC dispensed with the personal appearance of Meena in a contempt petition filed against him for delay in complying with an order passed by the court during his tenure as the secretary of municipal administration department. The contempt petition was filed by S Rajesh Ayyanar Murugan, working as a junior assistant in Theni, over non-compliance with an order passed on February 28, 2020, on a petition filed by him in 2016 seeking reinstatement. Following this, Meena filed an application seeking the court to dispense with his personal appearance. He also submitted a circular issued by him on August 30, 2023, instructing officials on the timely implementation of court orders, and filing of appeals within the limitation period, among others.