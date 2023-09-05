Home States Tamil Nadu

CM Stalin gives Rs 2 crore incentives to TN sportspersons

This is part of initiatives the state government takes to make Tamil Nadu shine in sports, besides providing proper training to athletes and creating the necessary infrastructure. 

Published: 05th September 2023

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  CM MK Stalin distributed incentives worth Rs 2.24 crore to 134 sportspersons who won at Khelo India and national-level sports competitions.

Stalin distributed Rs 13.5 lakh to seven sportspersons who won three golds, five silver and three bronze medals in athletics, Rs 9 lakh to the men’s basketball team which won silver, Rs 5 lakh to eight sportspersons who won silver and bronze in fencing, Rs 1 lakh for winning bronze in men Judo at Khelo India competitions. Sports Minister Udhayanidhi was present.

