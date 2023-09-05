‘Gani market rent issue will be solved’ : Minister KN Nehru

By Express News Service

ERODE: Minister for Municipal Administration KN Nehru on Monday assured a delegation of textile traders that their demand to reduce user fees for Gani market would be considered and the issue would be resolved through negotiations.

According to sources, the Erode city corporation built a commercial complex housing 292 shops at a cost of Rs 54 crore under the smart city mission to replace the Gani Market.

Traders who wished to function from the complex were told to pay an advance of Rs eight lakh and monthly rent of up to Rs 25,000. The complex was inaugurated last year, but shops are yet to be occupied as traders said the charges are too high. With Deepavali approaching, traders appeal to the government to bring down the charges and allot shops to existing traders.

Responding to the request, Following this, the minister held negotiations with traders in the market, which is called EKM Abdul Gani Textile Market. Minister for Housing and Urban Development S Muthasamy also took part in the meeting. Earlier in the day, the ministers distributed welfare assistance worth Rs 2.35 crore to 117 beneficiaries. In addition, the ministers flagged off 29 vehicles for the use of Erode Corporation.

