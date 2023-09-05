Home States Tamil Nadu

Industry federation to protest electricity tariff hike

"We have been demanding the recall of the tariff for the past 11 months. To press for our demands, over 5,000 members will sit on a fast on Thursday," the federation said.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Tamil Nadu Industrial Electricity Consumers’ Federation, which comprises over 70 industrial and MSME associations from Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Erode, has called for a fast on September 7 to urge the government to revoke electricity tariff revision. 

Addressing mediapersons on Monday, members of the federation said, “The fixed demand charges have been hiked from Rs 35 per unit to Rs 150. There’s no peak hour meter to calculate charges, and the government continues to charge us at its own will. Although consumption differs from one industry to another, every one of us is now paying 40% more.”

“We have been demanding recall of tariff for the past 11 months. To press for our demands, over 5,000 members of 70 industry associations across three districts will sit on a fast on Thursday. Industries in other districts have also extended support,” the federation said.

