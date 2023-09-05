Madurai Kamaraj University students rue delay in final year arrear results

Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam By

Express News Service

MADURAI: Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) students alleged they are finding it hard to join jobs and go for higher education as their final year arrear results are delayed.

J Mahesh, who completed his MBA course from MKU, said he landed a job in a corporate firm through campus placement. "However, I can join the company only after I receive my provisional certificate from the varsity. I fear losing my job offer due to the delay in results. I have no answer to queries from the company on when I can submit my documents and join. Autonomous government-aided colleges released their results a month ago and those students have already joined their jobs," he added.

Another student, Karthigai Selvan, said he completed his MA Economics and was planning to appear for Ph.D examination in MKU. "The last date of applying for the entrance is on or before September 15. Until now MKU has not given the consolidated mark sheet and provisional certificate. In such a situation, I have to wait another one year," he rued.

Government-aided colleges, self-financing colleges, government colleges and most of the varsities in the state have completed their PG admissions on the basis of students' fifth-semester marks. G Darshana, from an MKU-affiliated college, told TNIE she could not appear for two fifth semester exams in B.Sc Chemistry owing to health issues.

"Along with my sixth-semester examination, I appeared for two arrear papers. Now, with the results getting delayed, I don't have the mark sheet for the fifth semester and I have lost an opportunity to apply for a PG course. It is unfortunate that there is no uniformity in admission procedures," she said, urging Chief Minister MK Stalin, minister K Ponmudy and principal secretary to the higher education department A Karthik to intervene in the issue.



MKU Controller of Examinations (i/c) T Dharmaraj said, "Results for the final semester have been published on or before 30th August. Results for other semesters will be published within a week. Varsity will give a few days time for revaluation and give the consolidated mark statement at the end of September. Following this, provisional certificates will be issued."

