NEET coaching to re-start in TN govt schools this month, says education minister

As many as 247 students from government schools were enrolled in premier educational institutions this year, which shows the efficacy of the coaching, Anbil Mahesh said.

Published: 05th September 2023 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2023 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

TN Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi. (Photo | Vignesh Saravanan, EPS)

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR:  Coaching in government schools for NEET and other competitive examinations for higher education will be conducted from this month as is being done every year, said School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi. He was talking to media persons in Thanjavur on Monday after distributing welfare assistance to beneficiaries.

Responding to a question about the demand to commence NEET coaching in government schools, the minister said that while in 2021 coaching commenced only in November, in 2022 it began in the month of September itself, and will be done so this year as well, he added. 

As many as 247 students from government schools were enrolled in premier educational institutions this year, which shows the efficacy of the coaching, Anbil Mahesh added. 

Responding to a question on the reactions to Udhayanidhi Stalin’s comments on Sanatana Dharma, the minister pointed out that Udhayanidhi in his speech has given a detailed explanation. “We do not intend to hurt anybody’s sentiments, we just pronounced our ideology against another ideology. We cannot accept any ideology that does not espouse equality and social justice,” he added.

