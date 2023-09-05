Home States Tamil Nadu

Peace meeting put off in Anchetti caste issue

Dalits in Karadikkal alleged that they were ostracised following a parking dispute between a caste Hindu store owner and a Dalit who allegedly encroached a land near his store.

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: A peace meeting called between Dalits and caste Hindus in Anchetti did not take place on Monday allegedly because revenue department officials did not invite Dalits to the hall. Further, a Dalit man lodged a complaint against a revenue department officer for allegedly threatening them. 

Dalits in Karadikkal alleged that they were ostracised following a parking dispute between a caste Hindu store owner and a Dalit who allegedly encroached a land near his store. Dalits had filed a petition to the Hosur sub-collector. TNIE published a report about the issue on 31 August.

Based on the petition and TNIE report, Anchetti Tahsildar summoned both sides to a peace meeting on Monday around 3 p.m. However, caste Hindus waited for a few hours and left the office as the Dalits refused to take part.“We called the Dalits three times, but they didn’t come. That is why caste Hindus left the meeting,” a revenue department officer said. 

However, Dalits denied the allegation and said they were not invited by officials, despite waiting in front of the taluk office for several hours. Meanwhile, M Natraj of Karadikkal, a Dalit, lodged a complaint alleging that the zonal deputy tahsildar Panneerselvam had abused and threatened Dalits in a drunken state because they were late for the meeting.

Revenue staff told TNIE that Panneerselvam might have consumed liquor as he was on leave. But he came to the office for the meeting following a request from higher officials. VCK cadre K Senthamizh took the matter to Krishnagiri collector KM Sarayu and Hosur sub-collector R Saranya, and both assured to take action after inquiry. Anchetti tahsildar R Siva Chandran said the peace meeting was postponed to September 12 and would enquire about the allegation against the revenue officer.
 

