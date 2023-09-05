POCSO probe helps TN girl find parents after 9 years  

Praveena S A By

Express News Service

VELLORE: Investigation into a POCSO case against a man who was running an unregistered children’s home has reunited an 18-year-old girl with her family, almost nine years after she went missing.

During the hearing in a Ranipet court in the case of sexual assault registered in 2020 against the man, the defence counsel had claimed that the 18-year-old survivor was a sister of the accused and not an inmate of the home.

The accused’s parents also gave supporting statements. But a DNA test proved that the claims were wrong and the child welfare committee began looking for the girl’s parents.

An official said the girl, who claimed she was six when she went missing, was able to recall the name of the locality where she lived in Tiruvannamalai. Based on that, officials launched a search to locate the girl’s parents by inquiring about children who had gone missing from the area.

We located her parents through combined efforts

With the help of probation officers, the girl’s primary school in Tiruvannamalai district was identified, and through inquiries with the locals, the official located the parents of the girl. Officials said DNA tests confirmed the relationship about three months ago. Following legal procedures, the girl was reunited with her parents on Monday.

The girl’s parents, speaking to TNIE, said, “We are extremely happy to be reunited with our daughter after all these years.” According to the parents, the child went missing when they were working in their farm in Tiruvannamalai district. They did not file a formal police complaint as they were not aware of the procedures.

Child welfare officials said their inquiries found that the child was handed over to the private home in Ranipet district when she was around nine years old by an unidentified woman. The girl went to school while staying in the home till Class 8 and then dropped out of school. When the child sexual assault case was filed in 2020, the officials found that the facility was not registered and took custody of the girl.

Speaking to TNIE, CWC chairperson P Vethanayagam said, “We were able to locate the girl’s biological parents due to the combined efforts of CWC members, district child protection officers and probation officers.”

He added, “Since last August, we have handled 457 cases that fall under various categories, including Pocso, runaway cases and others. There are instances where parents are unwilling to be reunited. In such cases, along with the Social Defence department, we provide education and support to the children till they reach 21. We also assist them in getting job opportunities.”

