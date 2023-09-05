Probe to find if textile staff got MGNREGS jobs 

Saravanan MP By

Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: The district administration has launched an inquiry to verify if garment unit workers have been enrolled under the MGNREGS works in Azhagumalai. The action was taken following complaints from the villagers.

C Senthil Kumar, a villager, said,” We were able to access a report from the District Rural Development Agency(DRDA), which contained the names of workers. When we identified these persons, we found 14 people to be working in garment units in Tiruppur city. All these workers have been receiving payment for the past three years. These workers and work allocated are monitored by Azhagumalai Panchayat President and we suspect his involvement.”

But, Azhagumalai Panchayat President P Thuyamani refuted the allegations. “The petitioners belong to the section of people who supported the jallikattu event a few months ago. Since I opposed jallikattu, they are making needless allegations against me. I will submit all documents to prove my innocence”.

As per sources, the DRDA officials and workers have been summoned for inquiry on Tuesday. “A team led by Zonal Block Development Officer (BDO) will lead the investigation. We have issued show cause notices to the panchayat president and petitioners to be present for inquiry. Besides, 14 workers from the MGNREGA scheme will also be interrogated on the same day,” an official said.

TIRUPPUR: The district administration has launched an inquiry to verify if garment unit workers have been enrolled under the MGNREGS works in Azhagumalai. The action was taken following complaints from the villagers. C Senthil Kumar, a villager, said,” We were able to access a report from the District Rural Development Agency(DRDA), which contained the names of workers. When we identified these persons, we found 14 people to be working in garment units in Tiruppur city. All these workers have been receiving payment for the past three years. These workers and work allocated are monitored by Azhagumalai Panchayat President and we suspect his involvement.” But, Azhagumalai Panchayat President P Thuyamani refuted the allegations. “The petitioners belong to the section of people who supported the jallikattu event a few months ago. Since I opposed jallikattu, they are making needless allegations against me. I will submit all documents to prove my innocence”. As per sources, the DRDA officials and workers have been summoned for inquiry on Tuesday. “A team led by Zonal Block Development Officer (BDO) will lead the investigation. We have issued show cause notices to the panchayat president and petitioners to be present for inquiry. Besides, 14 workers from the MGNREGA scheme will also be interrogated on the same day,” an official said.