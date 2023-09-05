States fund schemes, but centre takes credit: CM MK Stalin 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday accused the BJP government at the centre of being vengeful against states that are opposed to it and hell-bent on destroying the autonomy of the state governments.

In his maiden address on the podcast series ‘Speaking for India’, Stalin said, “States meet the major share of financial cost of projects, but the centre wants to take credit for them.” The CM said, “Social justice, secular politics, socialism, equity, social harmony, state autonomy, federalism, unity in diversity ,an India where these aspects thrive in their full glory is the real India; unparalleled India.”

“The Narendra Modi model, which came to power lying about the Gujarat model, is now going to end with no significant model to call its own. It has become a rudderless model, and there are no tall claims about the once-famous Gujarat model either, especially after we listed the achievements of the Dravidian model in TN with statistical proof,” he said.

The Modi government has not given a single special scheme for Tamil Nadu in the last nine years, said the CM. “Let’s carve out a multi-cultural and diverse India! Let’s save India. For that, let’s first speak for India!,” he said.

Tamil Nadu is facing huge financial losses, says Stalin

“Tamil Nadu gives huge amount of funds annually to the union government through taxes. But for every rupee paid as tax revenue to the union government, only 29 paise was returned to the state. From 2014 till last year, the tax paid by our state to the union government was `5.16 lakh crore but in return all we got was `2.8 lakh crore. A state ruled by the BJP has paid only `2.24 lakh crore in taxes, but it got a whopping `9.4 lakh crore through tax sharing. This is what we point out as bias and wrong-doing,” the CM said in his speech.

Accusing the BJP government of being vengeful against opposition parties, the DMK president said, “Tamil Nadu continues to face huge financial losses in finance commission allocation. In the 12th Finance Commission, the allocation of funds to Tamil Nadu was 5.305%. However, in the 15th commission, it was reduced to 4.079%. We are losing thousands of crores.”

“If we want to prevent the whole of India from becoming Manipur and Haryana, which, unfortunately, fell victim to BJP’s hate-inciting policies, the INDIA alliance must win. Henceforth, this will not only be the voice of MK Stalin but the voice of INDIA. Let INDIA be the real winner!” he said.

