TN government reiterates charge against CWMA, says legal steps on to get water

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The state government on Monday reiterated its charge that the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) has failed to discharge its duties by not taking steps to make Karnataka release the shortfall of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. The state government said steps are being taken to safeguard the welfare of its farmers through legal steps.

Tamil Nadu Water Resources Secretary Sandeep Saxena, in a statement, gave a detailed account of why the Mettur dam was opened on June 12 for irrigation. He mentioned the steps taken by the government to get Cauvery due from Karnataka, but the neighbouring state failed to release water as per the monthly schedule stipulated by the Supreme Court.

Giving details of how the Tamil Nadu government put forth its demand before the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) and CWMA during successive meetings, Saxena said CWRC calculated that 8.98 tmcft of shortfall water should be released by August 28 to Tamil Nadu, but directed Karnataka to release just 5,000 cusecs.

Tamil Nadu government took it up with CWMA on August 29 and demanded 24,000 cusecs for 10 days. Later, the TN government moved the apex court in this regard and considering the urgency of this petition, the court is hearing it on September 6.

