TN's first Obstacles Training Centre imparts rigorous training to firefighters in Perambalur and beyond

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: The recently established Obstacles Training Centre for Firefighters in Perambalur - the first of its kind in the state - has been providing specialised training, with firefighters from the Tiruchy zone undergoing rigorous training for disaster response. The training centre was inaugurated on August 22.

In 1969, the state government allotted a land parcel of five acres the fire department in Thuraimangalam in Perambalur district to establish the district headquarters of the department. The districts of Perambalur and Ariyalur encompass about 45 firefighters.

However, the absence of a dedicated training centre in the neighbouring districts proved to be an obstacle, pushing the firefighters to undergo bimonthly training at the Sathyamangalam Special Task Force (STF).

Seeking a solution, the officials concerned chalked out the blueprints for a dedicated Obstacles Training Centre for Firefighters in Perambalur. Established with CSR funds from a private tyre factory, it was inaugurated on August 22 by Abhash Kumar, the director of the fire and rescue services.

Abhash Kumar said, "Everyone could avail of the training provided at the centre. We chose Perambalur to set up the first Obstacles Training Centre in the state since the land parcel was earmarked and ready. We will soon extend the training centre to other districts too."

The centre provides 18 types of specialised training for firefighters, including straight and zig-zag balance, clear jump, gate vault, ramp, rope climbing and crawl, tarzan, island hopper and trye crawl. Firefighters from ten neighbouring districts, too, undergo training at the centre on a rotational basis.

District Fire Officer P Ambika told TNIE, "It proved to be inconvenient to send all the firefighters here to the Sathyamangalam STF. Now, thorough training is ensured for every firefighter with the establishment of the centre intended to boost confidence and team spirit among the firefighters."

Ambika further said that the training has been extended to members of the general public too.

R Sarath Babu, a firefighter from Ariyalur, said, "The new centre is equipped with all the adequate facilities. Daily exercise ensures both physical and mental strength. We have been getting more rescue calls from Ariyalur and Perambalur lately. Cattle drown in waterbodies; hence, rope training is essential."

