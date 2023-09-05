Home States Tamil Nadu

Trial run of Pillur Scheme 3 water supply project in two phases

During the first phase, water from Murugaiyan Parisalthurai will be pumped to the treatment plant in Maruthur, sources said.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWAD) and the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) will be conducting the trial run of Rs 779 crore Pillur Scheme 3 water supply project in two phases, with the first phase set to begin from September 25.

The second phase will be held before October 20. The announcement was made after a review meeting between TWAD and CCMC officials on Monday. TWAD managing director V Dakshinamoorthy and CCMC commissioner M Prathap presided over the meeting. 

As part of the Pillur project, a water pumping station has been established at Murugaiyan Parisalthurai village in Mettuapalayam at a cost of Rs 134 crore, a water treatment plant with a capacity of 178 MLD of water is being constructed at Rs 104.9 crore at Thandiperumalpuram village in Marudhur and two Mass Storage Tanks (MST) with a capacity of 73 MLD each is being constructed at Rs 104 crore at Pannimadai in Coimbatore.

During the first phase, water from Murugaiyan Parisalthurai will be pumped to the treatment plant in Maruthur, sources said. In the final phase, the treated water will be pumped to MSTs in Pannimadai, they added. With the date for the trial run nearing, officials have been instructed to complete all the works on war footing. For the Kurichi-Kuniyamuthur UGD project, pipeline laying work is underway.  Pipelines have been installed in a 362 km stretch.

