Why special teachers not considered for Best Teacher Award: Association

Association president SA Rajkumar alleged that among 400 teachers who will receive the award, only three special teachers were selected. 

Published: 05th September 2023 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2023 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express IIlustration)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Art Teachers Welfare Association has alleged that the school education department did not give importance to special teachers while deciding Dr. Radhakrishnan's Best Teacher awards.

Association president SA Rajkumar told TNIE, “Special teachers who teach drawing, music and sewing to students of classes 6 to 9 in government schools. Especially, many drawing teachers have made efforts to develop art skills by spending their own money.”

He alleged that among 400 teachers who will receive the award, only three special teachers were selected.  Further, Rajkumar said the district selection committee selected more number of headmasters.Tamil Nadu physical education teacher and director association secretary V Periyadurai told TNIE, “In this year, only five physical education teachers were selected for the award. However, the number is very low. The committee should have given importance to all teachers.”

“Now, the committee receives applications directly from the teachers. It is not a good selection process. Instead of this, the committee should find out the eligible teachers based on criteria,” he said.An officer from the district school education department told TNIE, “As per the norm, the district committee selected the eligible teachers who made efforts towards education, and school development.”

