DMK using Sanatanam as a shield to hide its failures, says  Edappadi K Palaniswami

"DMK has done so much injustice to Dalits but has now taken a stand of abolishing Sanatana Dharma which is funny",  Palaniswami said.

Published: 06th September 2023 06:55 AM

AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, EPS

AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  The DMK is talking about abolishing Sanatana Dharma in order to divert the attention of people from the state government’s failure to reduce electricity tariff, control price rise and maintain law and order, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Tuesday.

Addressing reporters at the airport, Palaniswami said, “DMK has done so much injustice to Dalits but has now taken a stand of abolishing Sanatana Dharma which is funny.”  On AIADMK’s stand on the issue, he said the party was beyond religion and caste right from its inception. 

Replying to Minister Udhayanithi’s statement that AIADMK opposed ‘One nation one election’ in 2018 when it was in power, Palaniswami said DMK too opposed Congress during the Emergency but was now in an alliance with it. “Every party takes a stand based on its political situation,”  he added. 

On speculation that the Centre was planning to change the country’s name to ‘Bharat’, Palaniswami said he would offer comment after he got more information about the matter. 

