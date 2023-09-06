Home States Tamil Nadu

Increasing tourism at Mangalam Falls highlights the need for better facilities

Strengthening the infrastructure for the falls and promoting it could drastically change conditions for the tribal economy nearby, a local politician said. 

Mangalam Falls located at Pachamalai in Thuraiyur taluk | Express

By Nacchinarkkiniyan M
Express News Service

TIRUCHY:  Tourist influx at the Mangalam Falls at Pachamalai, Thuraiyur taluk has seen a steady rise over the past week thanks to an uptick in water flow. But the lack of facilities takes away from the enjoyment, something activists want to change.

M Anandan of the CPM in Thuraiyur said, "The entire place around the falls is an economically backward area. Strengthening the infrastructure for the falls and promoting it could drastically change conditions for the tribal economy nearby." N Saravanan, an activist who has submitted petitions for the development of Mangalam Falls said,

"Despite the falls receiving good footfall, there is no infrastructure to ensure tourist safety. There are 75 concrete steps leading to the falls but it lacks iron railings, which could be of help to the elderly who come to the place, also because the rocks there are sliding/skidding in nature. The place also lacks drinking water and toilet facility."

Saravanan also highlighted the poor condition of the women's changing room, saying, "It hardly secures their privacy."

TNIE reached out to Tourism Officer T Jagadeeshwari who said, "We have prepared a Detailed Project Report (DPR) and submitted it to the government. Multiple departments including tourism, tribal, and forest are involved in the project.

District Collector M Pradeep Kumar is keen to secure funding for the project development, and we're hopeful that the government will sanction." "The DPR includes signage board for the falls, safety valve, toilet facility, drinking water facility, rest shed, watch tower, and improvement of the nearby Koraiyar falls as well," she added.

