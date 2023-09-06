'Opposition alliance will unseat BJP from power': CM Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin in a social media post on Tuesday expressed confidence that opposition alliance INDIA will chase the BJP out of power. He posted the message after news reports surfaced about the union government planning to take steps to rename the country as ‘Bharat.’

Stalin said, “After non-BJP forces united to dethrone the fascist BJP regime and aptly named their alliance #INDIA, the BJP wants to change ‘India’ for ‘Bharat’. “BJP promised to TRANSFORM India, but all we got is a name change after nine years!”

Expressing optimism over the outcome of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Stalin said, “Seems like the BJP is rattled by a single term called ‘India’ because it recognises the strength of unity within the opposition. During elections, ‘India’ will chase BJP out of power! #IndiaStaysIndia.”

