Home States Tamil Nadu

'Opposition alliance will unseat BJP from power': CM Stalin

The CM posted the message after news reports surfaced about the union government planning to take steps to rename the country as ‘Bharat.’

Published: 06th September 2023 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2023 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin. (File Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin. (File Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin in a social media post on Tuesday expressed confidence that opposition alliance INDIA will chase the BJP out of power. He posted the message after news reports surfaced about the union government planning to take steps to rename the country as ‘Bharat.’

Stalin said, “After non-BJP forces united to dethrone the fascist BJP regime and aptly named their alliance #INDIA, the BJP wants to change ‘India’ for ‘Bharat’. “BJP promised to TRANSFORM India, but all we got is a name change after nine years!”

Expressing optimism over the outcome of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Stalin said, “Seems like the BJP is rattled by a single term called ‘India’ because it recognises the strength of unity within the opposition. During elections, ‘India’ will chase BJP out of power! #IndiaStaysIndia.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MK Stalin INDIA alliance BJP Bharat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp