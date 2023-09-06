Home States Tamil Nadu

Probe ex-mins in Kodanad case: Suspect C Dhanabal

SALEM: CBCID should investigate two former AIADMK ministers also in the Kodanad murder-cum-heist case, said C Dhanabal, brother of C Kanagaraj (deceased), allegedly the prime accused in the case.

Speaking to reporters in Salem, Dhanabal said, “Earlier, Tamil Nadu police did not properly investigate the case. They kept me in custody for 11 days but did not record any statement.

Instead, they tortured me. CBCID should investigate five people including former CM Edappadi K Palaniswami, his brother-in-law Venkatesan, former ministers P Thangamani, SP Velumani and Attur Elangovan.” AIADMK general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami has already denied Dhanapal’s allegations as baseless. 

