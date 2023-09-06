Puducherry government school students to get biscuits, fruits and bread for breakfast

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Tuesday announced that the Department of School Education would soon provide various types of biscuits, bread and fruits along with milk under the Breakfast scheme for students. Additionally, small grains would be provided to the government school students in the evening to support their nutritional needs.

Addressing the crowd at the Teachers' Day award function by the department at Kamarajar Mani mandapam, he assured all facilities for proper education in government schools. Services will be outsourced to ensure cleanliness and quality drinking water, he added.

"All vacant posts would be filled up and steps are under way to enhance salary and regularise teachers under contract basis. New colleges would be opened to ensure that all students who pass out of school get an opportunity to pursue collegiate education," he said.

L-G Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan in her address said the 10% reservation has been implemented in the shortest possible time due to the support of the central government, even though they were busy with G20. Saying a teacher is a second parent, she advised them to take good care of students and not get stressed in any way as the government is committed to redress all their grievances.

Minister for Education A Namassivayam said free laptops would be provided to government school students soon. He added a higher allocation of Rs 200 crore has been provided for education in this year's budget. Speaker R Selvam, MLA A John Kumar, Director of School Education P Priyartarshny, and joint director Sivagami were present on the occasion. A total of 21 teachers received the Best Teacher Award under various categories.

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Tuesday announced that the Department of School Education would soon provide various types of biscuits, bread and fruits along with milk under the Breakfast scheme for students. Additionally, small grains would be provided to the government school students in the evening to support their nutritional needs. Addressing the crowd at the Teachers' Day award function by the department at Kamarajar Mani mandapam, he assured all facilities for proper education in government schools. Services will be outsourced to ensure cleanliness and quality drinking water, he added. "All vacant posts would be filled up and steps are under way to enhance salary and regularise teachers under contract basis. New colleges would be opened to ensure that all students who pass out of school get an opportunity to pursue collegiate education," he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); L-G Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan in her address said the 10% reservation has been implemented in the shortest possible time due to the support of the central government, even though they were busy with G20. Saying a teacher is a second parent, she advised them to take good care of students and not get stressed in any way as the government is committed to redress all their grievances. Minister for Education A Namassivayam said free laptops would be provided to government school students soon. He added a higher allocation of Rs 200 crore has been provided for education in this year's budget. Speaker R Selvam, MLA A John Kumar, Director of School Education P Priyartarshny, and joint director Sivagami were present on the occasion. A total of 21 teachers received the Best Teacher Award under various categories.