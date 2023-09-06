Sanatana Dharma remark row: 'Won’t be cowed down by death threat', says Udhayanidhi Stalin

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI/TENKASI: Speaking to the DMK youth wing cadre in Thoothukudi, Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said, “I did expect a rippling effect over my remarks on ‘Sanathanam.’ My speech was not a call for genocide, what the BJP is doing in Manipur is genocide.

Manipur remained in a state of unrest for over five months. Over 250 people have been killed and churches have been demolished. Media, communication facilities and the Internet were all cut off for months,” Udhayanidhi said.

On Ayodhya seer Paramhans Acharya announced a Rs 10-crore bounty for his head, he said, “How does a priest have such a huge sum of money? Are you a real priest? I can tackle such life threats because I follow the footsteps of my grandfather M Karunanidhi.”

The recent CAG report, he said, had shed light on the BJP’s corruption. “Like the Tamil film ‘Ramana’ where corrupt doctors ‘treat’ a dead man merely to extract money, BJP committed a similar crime by insuring 88,000 dead people under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. The increasing support for the INDIA alliance has rattled the union government,” Udhayanidhi said.

Addressing cadre in Tenkasi, he said the union government is attempting to change the country’s name to ‘Bharat’ since the INDIA alliance is gaining popularity among people across the country. “The BJP did not fulfil its promises like bringing black money stashed away in foreign banks.

The demonetisation move was a total disaster. But, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ensured that Adani’s family benefited during his rule. Since Congress leader Rahul Gandhi raised questions about the Hindenburg report in Parliament, he was disqualified as MP. The union government waived about `16 lakh crore loan taken by corporates,” Udhayanidhi charged.



