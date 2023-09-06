Home States Tamil Nadu

Steps underway to relieve teachers of EMIS work: Minister Anbil Mahesh

On the occasion of Teachers’ Day, 382 teachers from across TN were given Dr. Radhakrishnan Award at Kalaivanar Arangam. 

CHENNAI:  On the occasion of Teachers’ Day, 382 teachers from across Tamil Nadu were given the Dr. Radhakrishnan Award at Kalaivanar Arangam. 

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said he has been receiving several complaints from teachers that they are unable to focus on teaching as they are made to upload several details of students in the Educational Management Information System (EMIS).

There will be an announcement in two months following which the responsibility of teachers will only be to fill the attendance of students in EMIS and the rest will be taken care of by other staff in the department, he said.

