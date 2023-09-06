Tasmac plans to reduce timing of outlets by two hours

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a significant development, Tasmac is actively considering reducing the working hours of its outlets by two hours, from the current 12 pm-10 pm schedule to 2 pm-10 pm schedule.

When asked, Minister for Prohibition and Excise Department S Muthusamy told TNIE, “We are yet to take any decision. We have actively sought district-wise opinion in this regard. First, it is essential to ascertain the advantages and disadvantages of the time frame. Discussions are on.”

A senior Tasmac official said, “We are introducing reforms, including reduction of working hours. The top priority is preventing the sale of drinks at prices higher than MRP. We have directed all district managers to closely monitor the outlets. In the past few weeks, around 100 Tasmac shop employees were suspended for misconduct. Despite these reforms, Tasmac continues to draw flak. Total prohibition is currently not feasible. So, Tasmac is planning to reduce the working hours of its outlets. The government is likely to make an announcement after receiving detailed reports from the field, as this is a policy decision.”

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a Tasmac outlet supervisor in the city said, “Reducing working hours is a positive step, but it might lead to increased illegal sale of liquor at bars where sale is prohibited. Even now, Tasmac officials are struggling to control such illegal sales after the outlets down shutters for the day.”

CITU state president S Soundararajan told TNIE, “While the decision to reduce operating hours is a positive step, it is crucial to educate people about the dangers of alcohol abuse. To achieve this, it is important to allocate sufficient funds. Tasmac can also consider eliminating the bar culture associated with its outlets and stopping sales. Authorities should then ensure that nobody sits and drinks on pavements and in public places. All these, perhaps, might help in reducing the number of individuals getting addicted to booze.”

