Three head constables of Kottakuppam suspended for concealing seized liquor bottles  

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: The Villupuram district superintendent of police suspended three head constables of Kottakuppam prohibition and enforcement wing police station on Monday, for concealing seized liquor bottles without reporting the incident. The constables are Vinod, Murali, and Mutharasan.

Based on a tip-off, DSP Sunil conducted an inspection at a police check post within the Kottakuppam station's jurisdiction on Sunday. He found a box of 80 liquor bottles that had been stored without any corresponding records.

An inquiry revealed that the bottles were illicitly transported from Puducherry and the smugglers were released without taking any legal action. Based on his findings, the DSP submitted a report to SP G Shashank Sai who took action against the officers on duty. A department-level probe is also underway.

