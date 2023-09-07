Home States Tamil Nadu

Carcass of jumbo found in Segur forest range

The animal’s stomach was empty, indicating that it did not take food for quite some time, officials said.

Published: 07th September 2023 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2023 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

The elephant could have died some 10 days ago as most parts of the body were in a decomposed condition | Express

By Express News Service

NILGIRIS: A female elephant aged 52 years died due to age-related ailments at Segur forest range in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) on Wednesday. After noticing the carcass on Wednesday morning, the front-line staff of Segur forest range informed the authorities concerned. 

Veterinary assistant surgeon K Rajesh Kumar carried out the postmortem in the presence of villagers. 
Representatives of an NGO were also present on the spot when the carcass was being examined. 

According to sources, the animal’s stomach was empty, indicating that it did not take food for quite some time.“We suspect that the animal died due to its age. It was unable to walk or consume grass. This could have resulted in its death. The animal could have died some 10 days ago, and most parts of the body were in a decomposed condition,” said a forest official.

Samples of the organs were taken from the animal, and they will be sent for analysis to find out the exact cause of death. The carcass was left in the forest area for white-rumped vultures to feed on.

Jumbo was  not able to walk: Forest staff

Forest officials said the elephant was unable to walk or consume grass. “This could have resulted in its death. Samples of the organs will be sent for analysis to find out the exact cause of death. The carcass was left in the forest for vultures to feed on.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Elephant death Segur forest range Mudumalai Tiger Reserve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp