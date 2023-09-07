Case booked against Ayodhya seer for threatening Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin

By Express News Service

MADURAI/TRICHY: The Madurai city cyber crime police have booked the Ayodhya Seer, who announced a Rs 10 crore reward for beheading Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, and an Uttar Pradesh journalist Piyush Rai (as per his X-handle), who shared the seer’s video on social media, on the charges of threatening the minister and creating communal disharmony

Police said the case was filed against Seer Ramchandra Das Paramhans Aacharya and Piyush Rai on Wednesday based on a complaint by DMK legal wing district organiser J Devasenan.

In Tiruchy, the crime branch filed a case against BJP IT wing chief Amit Malviya on Wednesday for spewing hatred against Udhayanidhi Stalin with the motive of creating a clash with people of varied ideologies. The case was registered under sections 153, 153(A), 504, 505(1)(b) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) based on the complaint filed by Tiruchy DMK Advocate wing functionary KAV Dinakaran to the Tiruchy City Police Commissioner N Kamini on Wednesday.

The complainant said despite Udhayanidhi Stalin giving an explanation for the speech he gave at the event of the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers and Artists Association on September 2, on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, Amit Malviya continued with hatred against Udhayanidhi. Meanwhile, in Rampur in Uttar Pradesh, an FIR was registered against Udhayanidhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s son Priyank Kharge for allegedly outraging religious feelings.

The two were booked under sections 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts to outrage religious feelings) and 153 A (promoting enmity between different religious groups) of the IPC at Civil Lines Police Station here on Tuesday.

(With inputs from PTI)

