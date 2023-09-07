Home States Tamil Nadu

Chidambaram temple row: BJP seeks ban on Dravidar Kazhagam

The campaign targets organisations like Dravidar Kazhagam Trust and Makkal Kalai Ilakiya Kazhagam, which are based on Communist ideology.

Published: 07th September 2023 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2023 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

The members of BJP collecting signatures from devotees visiting Nataraja Temple in Chidambaram | Express

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE:  Demanding a ban on Dravidar Kazhagam Trust and various anti-Hindu organisations, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) conducted a signature campaign in Chidambaram.

Led by state deputy president of BJP Ex-Servicemen Wing G Balasubramanian, the party members collected signatures from devotees visiting Nataraja Temple in Chidambaram. The campaign targets organisations like Dravidar Kazhagam Trust and Makkal Kalai Ilakiya Kazhagam, which are based on Communist ideology.

During the campaign, the BJP cadre said, “We are calling upon the central government to take action against these trusts and organisations, as they are perceived to be undermining the legacy and sanctity of Nataraja temple as they are opposed to Hindu religion. We also demand that the central government take control of these trusts.” They also said the collected signatures will be forwarded to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Meanwhile, in a public meeting organised by the Marxist Periyarist Communist Party in Chidambaram on Tuesday night, Dravidar Kazhagam leader K Veeramani expressed his viewpoint on the governance of Nataraja temple. He said, “Former Chief Minister Karunanidhi had brought Nataraja Temple under the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment department’s control, ensuring its proper maintenance. However, the Dikshitars challenged this decision in court, and during Jayalalithaa’s tenure, the Dikshitars obtained a judgment in their favour.”

“Now, there is a growing movement calling for the temple to be brought under the HR&CE department’s control. The state government should enact a special Act to facilitate this transfer. It is essential for all party representatives to meet Chief Minister MK Stalin and convey this demand.” During the event, books authored by K Veeramani, titled ‘Chidambaram Secret’, and retired judge AK Rajan’s ‘Chidambaram Nataraja Temple not a Denomination Temple’ were unveiled.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bharatiya Janata Party Dravidar Kazhagam Trust Communist ideology Chidambaram

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp