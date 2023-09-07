Chidambaram temple row: BJP seeks ban on Dravidar Kazhagam

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Demanding a ban on Dravidar Kazhagam Trust and various anti-Hindu organisations, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) conducted a signature campaign in Chidambaram.

Led by state deputy president of BJP Ex-Servicemen Wing G Balasubramanian, the party members collected signatures from devotees visiting Nataraja Temple in Chidambaram. The campaign targets organisations like Dravidar Kazhagam Trust and Makkal Kalai Ilakiya Kazhagam, which are based on Communist ideology.

During the campaign, the BJP cadre said, “We are calling upon the central government to take action against these trusts and organisations, as they are perceived to be undermining the legacy and sanctity of Nataraja temple as they are opposed to Hindu religion. We also demand that the central government take control of these trusts.” They also said the collected signatures will be forwarded to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Meanwhile, in a public meeting organised by the Marxist Periyarist Communist Party in Chidambaram on Tuesday night, Dravidar Kazhagam leader K Veeramani expressed his viewpoint on the governance of Nataraja temple. He said, “Former Chief Minister Karunanidhi had brought Nataraja Temple under the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment department’s control, ensuring its proper maintenance. However, the Dikshitars challenged this decision in court, and during Jayalalithaa’s tenure, the Dikshitars obtained a judgment in their favour.”

“Now, there is a growing movement calling for the temple to be brought under the HR&CE department’s control. The state government should enact a special Act to facilitate this transfer. It is essential for all party representatives to meet Chief Minister MK Stalin and convey this demand.” During the event, books authored by K Veeramani, titled ‘Chidambaram Secret’, and retired judge AK Rajan’s ‘Chidambaram Nataraja Temple not a Denomination Temple’ were unveiled.

CUDDALORE: Demanding a ban on Dravidar Kazhagam Trust and various anti-Hindu organisations, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) conducted a signature campaign in Chidambaram. Led by state deputy president of BJP Ex-Servicemen Wing G Balasubramanian, the party members collected signatures from devotees visiting Nataraja Temple in Chidambaram. The campaign targets organisations like Dravidar Kazhagam Trust and Makkal Kalai Ilakiya Kazhagam, which are based on Communist ideology. During the campaign, the BJP cadre said, “We are calling upon the central government to take action against these trusts and organisations, as they are perceived to be undermining the legacy and sanctity of Nataraja temple as they are opposed to Hindu religion. We also demand that the central government take control of these trusts.” They also said the collected signatures will be forwarded to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Meanwhile, in a public meeting organised by the Marxist Periyarist Communist Party in Chidambaram on Tuesday night, Dravidar Kazhagam leader K Veeramani expressed his viewpoint on the governance of Nataraja temple. He said, “Former Chief Minister Karunanidhi had brought Nataraja Temple under the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment department’s control, ensuring its proper maintenance. However, the Dikshitars challenged this decision in court, and during Jayalalithaa’s tenure, the Dikshitars obtained a judgment in their favour.” “Now, there is a growing movement calling for the temple to be brought under the HR&CE department’s control. The state government should enact a special Act to facilitate this transfer. It is essential for all party representatives to meet Chief Minister MK Stalin and convey this demand.” During the event, books authored by K Veeramani, titled ‘Chidambaram Secret’, and retired judge AK Rajan’s ‘Chidambaram Nataraja Temple not a Denomination Temple’ were unveiled.