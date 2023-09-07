Home States Tamil Nadu

Cop suspended for ignoring intel on BJP man’s murder

The BJP functionary was allegedly murdered by a group of people in the Moolikulam area of the city on August 30.

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI:  Palayamkottai police inspector Kasi Pandian was suspended by Commissioner of Police (in-charge), Tirunelveli Pravesh Kumar on Tuesday for allegedly not taking steps to prevent the murder of BJP district youth wing general secretary Jegan, based on intelligence inputs. 

The BJP functionary was allegedly murdered by a group of people in the Moolikulam area of the city on August 30. A police investigation revealed that the murder was due to a previous enmity between Jegan and a DMK functionary named Prabhu. The police arrested six persons in connection with the murder and Prabhu surrendered before the police. 

“The intelligence wing had alerted the police regarding the intensifying issue between the DMK and BJP functionary. Kasi Pandian conducted a talk with both the teams. Despite his efforts, Jegan was murdered,” said sources. Parvesh Kumar, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tirunelveli Range who is also Commissioner of Police (in charge) placed Kasi Pandian under suspension on Tuesday.

