Cops enter well to get body, come out with two in Madurai

By Express News Service

MADURAI: In a bizarre incident, the police, while trying to fish out a murder victim’s body from an abandoned well in Karuppayurani police station limits on Wednesday, chanced upon another dead body in the same well.

Recently, Superintendent of Police R Shiva Prasad directed the police to intensify efforts to trace S Poovalingam (24) from the Madurai district who was reported missing. They received information that Poovalingam was murdered and his body was dumped in the abandoned well.

Police rushed to the spot and, with the help of fire and rescue service personnel, fished out a skeleton, believed to be that of Poovalingam.

He was allegedly murdered several months ago. Lab tests will be conducted on the skeleton to confirm the identity. Poovalingam had several police cases pending against him. Meanwhile, the personnel were shocked to find another body in the same well. The decomposed body was that of a woman and a stone was found tied to it. The SP has ordered the police to verify all women's missing cases and identify the victim at the earliest.

