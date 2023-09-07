Home States Tamil Nadu

Delay in streetlight installation work leaves Coimbatore in the dark

CCMC commissioner M Prathap cited the lack of spare parts manufacturers as the reason behind the delay in streetlight installation work.

Published: 07th September 2023 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2023 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes.

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A delay in streetlight installation work has left most parts of the city dark, and councillors have urged the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) to expedite the work.

From 2015, the civic body has been maintaining a total of 44,519 street lights in 40 wards, that were merged with the existing 60 wards in 2011. A total of 52,715 street lights were present in the 60 wards then. These were maintained by the civic body.

In 2021, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that LED street lights would be installed in areas with no lights, using Rs 20 crore from the State Urban Infrastructure Development Fund (SUDF).

The tender was allotted to a private player and the work began a few months ago. However, councillors raised concerns over the delay and lack of equipment for the installation of street lights.“The councillors weren’t consulted by the civic body officials before giving the job to the contractor. When 100 lights are allotted to each ward, the contractor has been installing only  10 lights in each ward. And that too, the lights are installed using the truck borrowed from the engineering section which repairs lamp posts. The contractor doesn’t possess any equipment or the expertise required for the streetlight installation. We haven’t received a proper response from the corporation commissioner yet,” CCMC east zone chairperson Lakumi Ilanjelvi Karthik told TNIE.

CCMC commissioner M Prathap cited the lack of spare parts manufacturers as the reason behind the delay in streetlight installation work. “Only a single firm in Tamil Nadu has been manufacturing the connectors that are required for streetlights. So the delay in the supply has affected the work. We are planning to buy the required parts from manufacturers in other states and sort out the issue soon,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
streetlight installation Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation street lights Chief Minister MK Stalin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp