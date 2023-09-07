Edu department tells DEOs to decide on complaints from parents, students; take action

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The school education department has directed district educational officers to solve the earliest complaints received from teachers, parents and activists. Sources said the direction was issued during a review meeting held in Chennai recently.

Sources said since DEOs do not address the grievances, petitioners approach courts seeking solutions. “As a result, higher officers have to appear in the court cases frequently. To curb this, educational officers in the district have been asked to take action on the complaint as per norms,” sources added.

Welcoming this move, Tamil Nadu Teachers and School Protection Association, president R Ramkumar, told TNIE, “Officers should give a solution or reply to the petitioners’ copy regarding their grievance by 30 days. But this does not happen because of which teachers and associations are approaching courts.”

He added that officers and staff are unaware of rules of Tamil Nadu government servant conduct rules and urged the department to conduct a training programme for teachers and officers about norms instead of giving instructions so that court cases could be avoided.

