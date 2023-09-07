HC accepts Tamil Nadu's stand on issuance of alcohol licences

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently closed a contempt petition filed alleging non-compliance of an order passed by the court suggesting the introduction of ‘alcohol licence’ in TN.

A Bench of justices SS Sundar and D Bharatha Chakravarthy closed the petition filed by KK Ramesh of Madurai, after it was informed that no licensing procedure can be imposed as there is no prohibition in the state.

The petition was filed over non-compliance of an order passed in January. In the order, the court suggested making possession of ‘alcohol licence’ mandatory for purchasing liquor. The court told the centre to consider instructing the state government to introduce a licensing system for the sale, purchase and consumption of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) to ensure that liquor is not sold to persons below 21 years. It had also directed the state to contemplate reducing the operating hours of Tasmac retail outlets to 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The court had also wanted TN to think about printing the labels, price list, and contact details in Tamil. But the judges, while hearing the contempt petition, noted that IMFL is not in the union or concurrent list and thus the centre is not competent to give directions. Hence, the judges accepted the government’s stand that the suggestion of the court cannot be legitimately implemented.

Can’t encourage liquor consumption in public

Chennai: The first bench of the Madras High Court consisting of Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice PD Audikesavalu on Tuesday set aside a single judge’s order to close down all bars attached to liquor retail outlets run by Tasmac citing that Tasmac cannot encourage consumption of liquor in public places as it goes against the Prohibition Act. An order on obtaining an NOC from landlords for participating in the tender for issuing a licence to run bars was also overturned.

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently closed a contempt petition filed alleging non-compliance of an order passed by the court suggesting the introduction of ‘alcohol licence’ in TN. A Bench of justices SS Sundar and D Bharatha Chakravarthy closed the petition filed by KK Ramesh of Madurai, after it was informed that no licensing procedure can be imposed as there is no prohibition in the state. The petition was filed over non-compliance of an order passed in January. In the order, the court suggested making possession of ‘alcohol licence’ mandatory for purchasing liquor. The court told the centre to consider instructing the state government to introduce a licensing system for the sale, purchase and consumption of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) to ensure that liquor is not sold to persons below 21 years. It had also directed the state to contemplate reducing the operating hours of Tasmac retail outlets to 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The court had also wanted TN to think about printing the labels, price list, and contact details in Tamil. But the judges, while hearing the contempt petition, noted that IMFL is not in the union or concurrent list and thus the centre is not competent to give directions. Hence, the judges accepted the government’s stand that the suggestion of the court cannot be legitimately implemented. Can’t encourage liquor consumption in public Chennai: The first bench of the Madras High Court consisting of Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice PD Audikesavalu on Tuesday set aside a single judge’s order to close down all bars attached to liquor retail outlets run by Tasmac citing that Tasmac cannot encourage consumption of liquor in public places as it goes against the Prohibition Act. An order on obtaining an NOC from landlords for participating in the tender for issuing a licence to run bars was also overturned.