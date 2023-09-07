HC grants relief to police aspirant whose application was rejected

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently granted relief to a police aspirant whose application for the post of Grade II police constable was rejected on the grounds that he suppressed facts about his past involvement in a criminal case.

Justice L Victoria Gowri, pointed out that the petitioner, T Pugalenthi, was ‘honourably’ acquitted from the case after a full-fledged trial and the question in the application– Whether any criminal case has been registered against you? Yes/No – itself was vague.

The Tamil translation also refers only to presently pending cases, she noted and said, “The confusion that emanated from the vague Tamil translation cannot be said to be suppression.” She also pointed out that Rule 14 (b) of the Tamil Nadu Special Police Subordinate Service Rules, while dealing with the category of persons against whom criminal cases have concluded already, disqualifies only those persons who are acquitted or discharged on the benefit of the doubt and those persons who are acquitted due to the fact that the complainant turned hostile.

“Being a candidate acquitted honourably prior to police verification and even before making an application to the recruitment process of Grade II constable, he should be considered for the appointment,” she observed. Further noting that the petitioner hails from the SC community, she opined that the authorities ought to have considered the matter objectively and offered him employment instead of rejecting him on technical grounds. She directed the Pudukkottai DSP to provide an appointment to Pugalenthi within six weeks.

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently granted relief to a police aspirant whose application for the post of Grade II police constable was rejected on the grounds that he suppressed facts about his past involvement in a criminal case. Justice L Victoria Gowri, pointed out that the petitioner, T Pugalenthi, was ‘honourably’ acquitted from the case after a full-fledged trial and the question in the application– Whether any criminal case has been registered against you? Yes/No – itself was vague. The Tamil translation also refers only to presently pending cases, she noted and said, “The confusion that emanated from the vague Tamil translation cannot be said to be suppression.” She also pointed out that Rule 14 (b) of the Tamil Nadu Special Police Subordinate Service Rules, while dealing with the category of persons against whom criminal cases have concluded already, disqualifies only those persons who are acquitted or discharged on the benefit of the doubt and those persons who are acquitted due to the fact that the complainant turned hostile.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Being a candidate acquitted honourably prior to police verification and even before making an application to the recruitment process of Grade II constable, he should be considered for the appointment,” she observed. Further noting that the petitioner hails from the SC community, she opined that the authorities ought to have considered the matter objectively and offered him employment instead of rejecting him on technical grounds. She directed the Pudukkottai DSP to provide an appointment to Pugalenthi within six weeks.