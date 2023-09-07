Mayiladuthurai district admin set to reclaim land behind Fort Dansborg to promote tourism

Antony Fernando By

MAYILDUTHURAI: As part of efforts to promote tourism, the district administration through Tharangambadi town panchayat has over the past few days been undertaking a drive to reclaim an acre of land behind Fort Dansborg (Danish Fort) and along the beach by clearing the seem karuvelam (Prosopis juliflora) growth.

The reclaimed space is set to feature tourism facilities. B Kamalakannan, the executive officer of Tharangambadi panchayat, said, "We are clearing the vegetation at a cost of around Rs 2 lakh. The work has been on for the past six days and will be completed in four days. Some stretches of the vegetation are decades old."

District Tourism Officer T Aravintha Kumar said, "The district administration has recommended facilities such as park pavement, benches and selfie spots in the land parcel which we cleared of vegetation. It also suggested incorporating the works into the Rs 3-crore tourism development project. The revamp will beautify the area around Danish Fort, give tourists an aesthetic view down to the beach and improve tourism in Tharangambadi."

The move comes when various works have been planned at Tharangambadi at a cost of Rs 11.23 crore to preserve archaeologically important sites and improve tourism in the coastal town.

The town has been nominated by the district administration for the cleanest tourism destination in Tamil Nadu for the year, Kumar pointed out. Besides tourism development works at Rs 3 crore, plans are on for renovation of the Danish Fort at Rs 3.77 crore and the Danish Governor's House at Rs 4.46 crore. "A detailed project report is being prepared by the tourism department to implement the works," Kumar said.

