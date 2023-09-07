Ministers inaugurate projects worth Rs 11 crore in Coimbatore

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru and Housing Minister S Muthusamy on Wednesday inaugurated 27 completed projects in the city worth Rs 11.08 crore and laid foundation stones for 558 new projects worth Rs 67.48 crore. They also handed over assistance worth Rs 32.12 crore to 703 beneficiaries and inspected the smart city project works.

Speaking at a review meeting with councillors and officials, Nehru said “After talking to Kerala government, water has been procured from Siruvani dam. The Pillur 3 drinking water project will be completed in October and water will be supplied to Coimbatore city every two days. In the past 10 years, only Rs 10,000 crore were allocated for drinking water supply. But Rs 25,000 crore was been allocated in the last two years by the DMK government.”

Addressing media persons, Nehru said, “A total of 298 MLD of water is required to cater to the drinking water needs of Coimbatore. But only 214 MLD is available now. The Pillur Scheme 3 drinking water project is about to be completed. Only a few more works are pending which will be completed soon. After 188 MLD of water is received from the scheme, water will be supplied to Coimbatore regularly. The minister of water resources and the chief minister have interacted with the Kerala government through letters and telephone regarding the Siruvani and Aliyar Dams. We have allocated money to repair the 680 km of roads and ordered the officials to fix the roads soon.”

