Prime accused in Palladam multiple murder case shot at by police

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Palladam police on Thursday morning opened fire at the prime accused Venkatesh who had hacked four members of a family to death at Kallakinaru a few days ago, after he tried to escape from custody.

According to a police source, Venkatesh and Sonnai who are the prime suspects in the Palladam Multiple murder case, surrendered at Tiruppur North Police station on Wednesday morning, and they were transferred to Palladam Police personnel for investigation on the same day. Meanwhile, Venkatesh's father Iyyappan was also arrested after he was found hiding in an isolated spot in Sulur in Coimbatore.

On Thursday morning, during the investigation, Venkatesh claimed that he had concealed the murder weapon. Based on the confession, police took him to the spot where he claimed to have hidden the weapon. After reaching the place, the 21-year-old man attempted to escape from custody. The police shot him in his knees, he was immediately taken to Palladam Government Hospital for preliminary treatment and was later shifted to Coimbatore Medical College.

It should be noted that another accused in custody, Chellamuthu injured his leg after trying to jump from a water tank, while trying to show the weapon to the police on Tuesday morning.

Addressing a press conference at Palladam Police station, Tiruppur District Superintendent of Police Dr P Saminathan said, "Four culprits are arrested and investigations are in progress, we will be launching the chargesheet on the murder case very soon. When the culprit - Venkatesh promised to show the weapon, police believed him. But when he tried to escape, police personnel were forced to use their gun and this wasn't a serious issue. But the culprit didn't try to attack the police. There are several cases pending against Venkatesh, including a murder attempt. This is a rare case and Palladam taluk is completely under the hands of the police."

Speaking to TNIE, Human rights activist Henry Tiphagne said, "These incidents are highly sensitive in nature, and culprits getting shot in the legs should be viewed seriously. Besides, relatives of the culprits should be present in the situation and they have the legal right to voice for the culprits"

