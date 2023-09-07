Home States Tamil Nadu

Two accused in connection with Palladam murder case surrender

According to police, Venkatesan, the main suspect, and his accomplice Sonnai Muthaiah had been on the run since Sunday. On Wednesday morning, they turned themselves in at Tiruppur North police station

Published: 07th September 2023 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2023 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR:  Two suspects wanted in connection with the murder of four people in Palladam on Sunday evening surrendered in Tiruppur North police station on Wednesday.  

According to police, Venkatesan, the main suspect, and his accomplice Sonnai Muthaiah had been on the run since Sunday. On Wednesday morning, they turned themselves in at Tiruppur North police station.

When questioned, the two allegedly told police that had been travelling by bus over the last two days to evade arrest and decided to surrender fearing they would be killed in a police encounter. 

Two persons have so far been arrested, and one of them - Chellamuthu - was admitted to CMCH after he broke his leg while trying to escape from police custody by jumping off an overhead tank on Tuesday. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
murder Police arrest Tiruppur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp