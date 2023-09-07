Two accused in connection with Palladam murder case surrender

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Two suspects wanted in connection with the murder of four people in Palladam on Sunday evening surrendered in Tiruppur North police station on Wednesday.

According to police, Venkatesan, the main suspect, and his accomplice Sonnai Muthaiah had been on the run since Sunday. On Wednesday morning, they turned themselves in at Tiruppur North police station.

When questioned, the two allegedly told police that had been travelling by bus over the last two days to evade arrest and decided to surrender fearing they would be killed in a police encounter.

Two persons have so far been arrested, and one of them - Chellamuthu - was admitted to CMCH after he broke his leg while trying to escape from police custody by jumping off an overhead tank on Tuesday.

