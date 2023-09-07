Using political power to take away land from powerless men is nothing but day-light robbery: Madras HC

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Expressing concern over the misuse of political power to grab the land of the common man, the Madras High Court has said that it would not remain a mute spectator to such incidents of such ‘day-light robbery’.

“This Court is witnessing large-scale exploitation of political power by certain politicians, especially in land accessing matters. This will pave the way for an unhealthy democracy. Using political power and influence to take away land from a powerless common man is nothing short of day-light robbery,” remarked Justice SM Subramanian recently while hearing a contempt of court petition filed by an elderly for retrieving her property from a DMK local leader in Chennai.

The judge observed that a common man may seem powerless in front of the society but his rights are “constitutionally protected”.

“The Courts will not remain (mute) spectators, especially, when citizens’ right to carry on with a peaceful life under Article 21 of the Constitution is threatened,” he warned.

Reiterating that the court cannot sit back and watch the common man facing such ordeals, the judge reminded political leaders to do politics for “the betterment of a common man” and the country.

He noted that the contempt petitioner, Girija, had to suffer for 12 years to get the political functionary vacated from her building, with the help of the police.

Narrating the ordeal the woman and her 72-year-old husband suffered, the judge said the district collector is duty-bound to ensure the security and dignity of senior citizens under the Senior Citizens Act. He rued that certain litigants have been dragging rent control-related matters for a long time in order to evade eviction by the landlords and recover rental arrears.

The court ordered the DMK functionary to appear before the court on September 11.

