71-year-old Rotary president dies as bike collides with lorry, club blames banner menace in Puducherry

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The hue and cry surrounding unregulated banners in Puducherry has intensified following the death of P Nadarajan (71) in a road accident, on Wednesday. Police said, that flex banners placed around Rajiv Gandhi's statue obstructed his view of the oncoming container lorry and his two-wheeler collided with the heavy vehicle. Although he was rushed to JIPMER, he succumbed to his head injuries. Police said he was not wearing a helmet.



On Wednesday, Nadarajan, president of the Rotary Club, was on his way to the beach for his morning walk at around 5 am, when the accident unfolded. This has ignited a wave of concern among the locals, particularly among the Rotary Clubs of Puducherry, who are actively engaged in road safety awareness efforts. They are now calling on the government to ban flex banners.



The debate around flex banners has been recurring despite a High Court directive urging the Puducherry government to remove unauthorised flex banners, boards, hoardings, and arches on roads and sidewalks, and imposing recovery costs. Most posters and banners come up just before the birthdays of political leaders, political events, and other occasions, causing traffic bottlenecks.



The banner culture flourishes in contravention of the Puducherry Municipalities Act of 1973 and the Puducherry Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act of 2009, and has defaced the town's beauty and jeopardised public safety. Individuals and organisations have resorted to legal action to compel the government to enforce the act but to no avail. It is worth noting that politicians in power fail to take action or discourage the display of banners, which more often than not celebrate their birthdays. Government officials, who attempt to implement regulations, often find themselves helpless, fearing backlash from those in power. An official said, "I was transferred out of Puducherry for taking action."

PUDUCHERRY: The hue and cry surrounding unregulated banners in Puducherry has intensified following the death of P Nadarajan (71) in a road accident, on Wednesday. Police said, that flex banners placed around Rajiv Gandhi's statue obstructed his view of the oncoming container lorry and his two-wheeler collided with the heavy vehicle. Although he was rushed to JIPMER, he succumbed to his head injuries. Police said he was not wearing a helmet. On Wednesday, Nadarajan, president of the Rotary Club, was on his way to the beach for his morning walk at around 5 am, when the accident unfolded. This has ignited a wave of concern among the locals, particularly among the Rotary Clubs of Puducherry, who are actively engaged in road safety awareness efforts. They are now calling on the government to ban flex banners. The debate around flex banners has been recurring despite a High Court directive urging the Puducherry government to remove unauthorised flex banners, boards, hoardings, and arches on roads and sidewalks, and imposing recovery costs. Most posters and banners come up just before the birthdays of political leaders, political events, and other occasions, causing traffic bottlenecks. The banner culture flourishes in contravention of the Puducherry Municipalities Act of 1973 and the Puducherry Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act of 2009, and has defaced the town's beauty and jeopardised public safety. Individuals and organisations have resorted to legal action to compel the government to enforce the act but to no avail. It is worth noting that politicians in power fail to take action or discourage the display of banners, which more often than not celebrate their birthdays. Government officials, who attempt to implement regulations, often find themselves helpless, fearing backlash from those in power. An official said, "I was transferred out of Puducherry for taking action."