A Raja dares Amit Shah to public debate in New Delhi

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Adding fuel to the ongoing row about Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s comments on Sanatana Dharma, DMK MP and party deputy general secretary A Raja challenged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to an open debate on the issue at any public place in New Delhi.

Addressing a gathering after unveiling a statue of former Tamil Nadu chief minister M Karunanidhi, Raja said, “Let us have an open debate in Delhi amid one lakh people. Let the people of the country decide who is right.”

Raja said leaders like Amit Shah, Tamilisai Soundararajan, K Annamalai and he himself had reached such important political positions only because of the annihilation of Sanatana Dharma, the ideology that promoted inequalities among people and curbed the rights of women.

“We fought against all odds to eradicate such practices and you want to revive those? If we accept Sanatana Dharma, we are against the principles advocated by Periyar, CN Annadurai and Karunanidhi. Accepting this will make us enemies of fellow human beings,” Raja said.

Referring to the BJP government, he said, “A regime that does not love man as man is ruling this country. Let us all take a pledge to overthrow this regime of corruption and sectarianism.”

