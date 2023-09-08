Aavin milk supplied by farmers stolen, adulterated in Tiruvallur

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The vigilance wing of Aavin has found that milk supplied by farmers had been stolen and adulterated with milk powder and water with the support of employees and officials in Tiruvallur. One of the employees in question, who worked as a driver at Aavin Kakkalur Dairy, used a machine to extract cream and mix milk powder and water in the milk before supplying it to Chennai. He is also alleged to have sold milk cream to private companies.

The suspended driver is suspected of having run the racket for the past few years with the support of officials at Aavin Kakkalur Dairy. After the fraudulent practices came to light, Aavin ordered the examination of milk using advanced milk analysers at collection centres across the state. It also directed officials to ensure those who do not own milch cows are not allowed to register at village-level primary cooperative milk producers unions, from where Aavin receives milk.

Acting on a tip-off based on an inter-departmental report, a few days ago, a team of officials led by Aavin Vigilance DSP M Sathyaseelan raided the residence of one Dayalan (70), a milk supplier at Janagapuram village near Sholingur in Ranipettai district. Dayalan was found to be in possession of 140 kg of milk powder, 150 kg of butter, 5 litres of milk, and a cream-extracting machine at his house. He told the police that his son, Rajkumar, who works as a driver at Kakkalur chilling station near Tiruvallur, had brought these materials home.

The vigilance and Aavin officials who seized the dairy products have taken samples of milk. The examination of the samples at the Madhavaram Central Laboratory has confirmed that the milk was adulterated. The inquiry revealed that after extracting cream from milk at his father’s house, Rajkumar would then transport the milk to his own house at KG Kandigai, from where he added milk powder and water in it to compensate for fat and SNF levels. Sources said he is suspected to be in possession of used milk powder and butter stolen from the Kakkalur dairy.

Rajkumar had registered at the primary cooperative milk supplier in his father’s name (Dayalan). When the producers’ union failed to obtain adequate milk, he allegedly bought milk from dairy farmers in Andhra Pradesh and supplied it to Aavin.

Aavin Managing Director S Vineeth has sought a report from Tiruvallur Aavin General Manager Ramesh Kumar, who also serves as the GM of Kakkalur dairy, and Deputy General Manager Aneesh.

Sources suggest that the vigilance department has alleged collusion between officials at the Kakkalur plant and the driver in operating this racket for the past few years. Furthermore, it is noted that Rajkumar’s father, Dayalan, does not own any milch cows but managed to supply milk for several years.

Officials from Aavin and the food safety department are remaining tight-lipped on the issue.

