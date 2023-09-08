Amid Cauvery shortage, borewell irrigation to the rescue of kuruvai farmers in Tiruchy

Nacchinarkkiniyan M By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Amid concerns of kuruvai paddy cultivation in several parts of the delta region taking a hit due to a shortfall in the realisation of Cauvery water from Karnataka this year, Tiruchy has managed to match its previous year's acreage of 13,300 acres, courtesy the borewell system of irrigation practised by farmers, said agriculture department officials.

Agriculture Department Joint Director M Murugesan told TNIE, "Harvesting has commenced in over 12,500 acres of kuruvai cultivation in the district. Owing to good amount of rainfall over the past two years, groundwater level in Tiruchy is good this year. This year's kuruvai cultivation is saved largely due to borewells, and farmers availed of the state government’s free electricity connection scheme.

Kuruvai cultivation in the district is hence a success, regardless of the Cauvery water issue." He, however, pointed out that cultivation over 571 acres near the Peruvalai Vaikkal in Anbil Firka faces threats as it is directly dependent upon Cauvery water for irrigation. “However, on Wednesday there was good rain in the region, which can save cultivation to a reasonable extent.

As of now we get nearly 5,000 cusecs of the river water in which 200 cusecs is enough for the district. That too, PWD-WRO officials agreed to collaborate with us by releasing the required water in turn system," the official said. Other department sources, too, said that many farmers reported better yield due to the groundwater situation.

Meanwhile, an official said that there is demand for local farmers’ paddy in Kerala due to a decrease in cultivation acreage in the neighbouring state. Although no major price difference is witnessed like last year, sources said farmers prefer private traders as there is a good demand from them and they procure directly from their fields. When contacted, an official from the civil supplies department said that around 15 direct purchase centres (DPCs) have been opened for procurement in the district and added more will be opened as per need basis.

TIRUCHY: Amid concerns of kuruvai paddy cultivation in several parts of the delta region taking a hit due to a shortfall in the realisation of Cauvery water from Karnataka this year, Tiruchy has managed to match its previous year's acreage of 13,300 acres, courtesy the borewell system of irrigation practised by farmers, said agriculture department officials. Agriculture Department Joint Director M Murugesan told TNIE, "Harvesting has commenced in over 12,500 acres of kuruvai cultivation in the district. Owing to good amount of rainfall over the past two years, groundwater level in Tiruchy is good this year. This year's kuruvai cultivation is saved largely due to borewells, and farmers availed of the state government’s free electricity connection scheme. Kuruvai cultivation in the district is hence a success, regardless of the Cauvery water issue." He, however, pointed out that cultivation over 571 acres near the Peruvalai Vaikkal in Anbil Firka faces threats as it is directly dependent upon Cauvery water for irrigation. “However, on Wednesday there was good rain in the region, which can save cultivation to a reasonable extent.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); As of now we get nearly 5,000 cusecs of the river water in which 200 cusecs is enough for the district. That too, PWD-WRO officials agreed to collaborate with us by releasing the required water in turn system," the official said. Other department sources, too, said that many farmers reported better yield due to the groundwater situation. Meanwhile, an official said that there is demand for local farmers’ paddy in Kerala due to a decrease in cultivation acreage in the neighbouring state. Although no major price difference is witnessed like last year, sources said farmers prefer private traders as there is a good demand from them and they procure directly from their fields. When contacted, an official from the civil supplies department said that around 15 direct purchase centres (DPCs) have been opened for procurement in the district and added more will be opened as per need basis.