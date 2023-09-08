Baduga community in Nilgiris celebrates its first woman pilot

By Express News Service

NILGIRIS: MM Jayashree (27) has become an inspiration for Badugas in the Nilgiris by becoming the first woman from the community to complete the private pilot licence (PPL) test. Daughter of retired village administrative officer J Mani of Kurukathi near Kotagiri, Jayashree completed schooling in the town and college (M.E Computer Science & Engineering) in Coimbatore.

The childhood dream of becoming a pilot kicked took wings in 2020 when she was working from home for an IT company during the pandemic. After researching it online and discussing the idea with friends and family, she joined a pilot training from an institute in Johannesburg in South Africa. Mani said his wife Meera initially did not readily agree to the idea of sending their daughter abroad since it is a different profession.

Jayashree joined the course six months ago and returned home recently. “I cleared eight written exams and two oral tests besides completing 70 hours of flying. I have decided to continue commercial pilot licence training. I have to complete 250 hours of flying and clear 10 exams. In future, I will fly as a pilot in my home country which is my dream” said Jayashree.

