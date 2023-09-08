CM MK Stalin urged to give sanction for prosecuting Balveer Singh

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Seeking an immediate sanction for the CB-CID sleuths to prosecute suspended Ambasamudram ASP Balveer Singh, who allegedly plucked the teeth of suspects under police custody, NGO Arappor Iyakkam on Thursday petitioned Chief Minister M K Stalin, Home Secretary Amutha and Director General of Police Shankar Jiwal.

An RTI application filed by Arappor Iyakkam Convener Jayaram Venkatesan demanding information on ‘sanction for prosecution’ against Singh and other police personnel was rejected by the home department citing that the matter was confidential. In the petition to CM, Venkatesan said the delay in the prosecution of Singh and others would influence the case in favour of the accused, who are powerful police officials.

“During the alleged custodial torture by Singh and his team in the Ambasamudram police sub-division, the suspects underwent a harrowing experience. The CB-CID sleuths sought sanction for prosecution against the accused persons from the home department, but the department has kept the file pending for a long time. Even our RTI application was rejected by the state government. Instead of maintaining transparency, they are hiding the case information.

We also heard that a section of IPS officers has been putting pressure on the government to delay the sanction and thereby save Singh,” he said. Even the process of taking departmental action against the suspects, including dismissal, has hardly made any progress.

TIRUNELVELI: Seeking an immediate sanction for the CB-CID sleuths to prosecute suspended Ambasamudram ASP Balveer Singh, who allegedly plucked the teeth of suspects under police custody, NGO Arappor Iyakkam on Thursday petitioned Chief Minister M K Stalin, Home Secretary Amutha and Director General of Police Shankar Jiwal. An RTI application filed by Arappor Iyakkam Convener Jayaram Venkatesan demanding information on ‘sanction for prosecution’ against Singh and other police personnel was rejected by the home department citing that the matter was confidential. In the petition to CM, Venkatesan said the delay in the prosecution of Singh and others would influence the case in favour of the accused, who are powerful police officials. “During the alleged custodial torture by Singh and his team in the Ambasamudram police sub-division, the suspects underwent a harrowing experience. The CB-CID sleuths sought sanction for prosecution against the accused persons from the home department, but the department has kept the file pending for a long time. Even our RTI application was rejected by the state government. Instead of maintaining transparency, they are hiding the case information.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); We also heard that a section of IPS officers has been putting pressure on the government to delay the sanction and thereby save Singh,” he said. Even the process of taking departmental action against the suspects, including dismissal, has hardly made any progress.